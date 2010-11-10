Trending
Vodafone adds new handsets to its range

By  

BlackBerry Bold 9780 and Defy among arrivals

BlackBerry Bold 9780 now on Vodafone

Vodafone UK has announced the addition of several new handsets to its range - including the BlackBerry Bold 9780.

Vodafone is keen to bolster its range ahead of the Christmas period - and to that end has brought in new phones for people to choose from.

"With Christmas fast approaching, Vodafone UK has added a variety of new handsets to its range, giving customers a great choice of devices free from as little as £10 per month on the UK's best network," states Vodafone.

"The devices join the recently launched HTC Desire HD, Nokia N8, HTC 7 Trophy, BlackBerry Torch and a host of other fantastic handsets in Vodafone's range, all of which are available to buy now."

New additions

The new additions start with the BlackBerry Bold 9780 – with the BlackBerry 6 OS – which is available at no extra cost on a 2-year £25 a month contract

Then there is the Motorola Defy with Android – again available on a £25 month contract for 24 months for no handset fee.

A second Android phone - the Samsung Galaxy Europa – can be yours for no added cost if you sign up for a £20 24-month contract and the Nokia C3 is also available, this time on £10 a month two-year contracts.

