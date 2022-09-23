Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is our Phone of the Year

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) has been named Phone of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab).

To take our Phone of the Year prize, a device doesn’t just have to look good, but also offer powerful specs, great features, and appeal to consumers and partners alike.

The award was open to any device launched and on sale between October 1 2021 and July 30 2022.

Our 2022 finalists were:

Apple iPhone 13

Google Pixel 6

Moto Edge 20 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Realme GT 2

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Xiaomi Mi 11

Our entrants were examined on the following criteria:

Demonstrate standout specifications for the price (based on SIM-free price)

Best for usability

Best for looks

Best for features and services

Excite customers and retail partners alike

Demonstrate commercial and financial success

Why the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra won

In a high-quality field dominated by the industry's biggest players, our judges felt Samsung’s latest flagship was the best device from the last 12 months

Described by TechRadar as “the kind of device that can make you forget what’s come before it.”, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the company’s most powerful flagship, impressing our judges and consumers alike with its incredible camera, high-definition screen and excellent battery life

Congratulations to Samsung on its victory and to the rest of our 2022 finalists!