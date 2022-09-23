Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Ice Comms wins Partner of the Year

Audio player loading…

Ice Comms has been named Mobile Industry Awards 2022 Partner of the Year, sponsored by Exertis.

This category looked to reward the company that has gone above and beyond expectations over the past 12 months to become the shining example to partners across the industry.

Our 2022 finalists were:

Aerial Direct

Assurant

Barclay Communications

Compare and Recycle

Data Select

Ice Comms

Upland Mobile Ltd

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Partnership client relations- testimonials

Clear financial growth and success

Innovation in marketing, education and training

Adaptability to changing market conditions

A clear strategy for UK growth

Why Kid-A won

Ice Comms has shown impressive growth and leadership over the last twelve months, with the judges praising its adaptability in changing market conditions.

Congratulations to Ice Comms and to all of our finalists!