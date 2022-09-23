Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Ice Comms wins Partner of the Year

Ice Comms has been named Mobile Industry Awards 2022 Partner of the Year, sponsored by Exertis.
This category looked to reward the company that has gone above and beyond expectations over the past 12 months to become the shining example to partners across the industry.
Our 2022 finalists were:
- Aerial Direct
- Assurant
- Barclay Communications
- Compare and Recycle
- Data Select
- Ice Comms
- Upland Mobile Ltd
Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:
- Partnership client relations- testimonials
- Clear financial growth and success
- Innovation in marketing, education and training
- Adaptability to changing market conditions
- A clear strategy for UK growth
Why Kid-A won
Ice Comms has shown impressive growth and leadership over the last twelve months, with the judges praising its adaptability in changing market conditions.
Congratulations to Ice Comms and to all of our finalists!
- You can find out all our Mobile Industry Awards 2022 winners here (opens in new tab)