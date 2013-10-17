Acer's Iconia W4 bites back with IPS display, Crunch keyboard

While most manufacturers are only just getting round to outing a first Bay Trail-toting 8-inch tablet, Acer has shown off its second generation device to pitch its tent in the category.

Those of you that were put off by the Iconia W3's shockingly sub-par display will be pleased to discover that Acer has opted for an IPS panel on the W4.

Read more: Acer Predator X27 review

Though it's still 1280 x 800 pixels, the screen's 170-degree viewing angles should make it a clear improvement and, y'know, not painful to look at.

Crunch time

The Iconia W4 houses a fourth-generation Intel Atom processor clocked at 1.8GHz, and Acer is claiming up to 10 hours of practical use from its battery.

It's being offered with a number of accessories, including a 'Crunch' Bluetooth keyboard made of a "soft, synthetic leather" that folds out while serving as a tablet stand. That's joined by Acer's Crunch Cover that folds out into a tablet stand at several angles.

Of course, the Iconia W4 will run Windows 8.1 out of the box, and Acer is throwing Microsoft Home and Office 2013 in for free. It'll be available later this month in the US and from early 2014 in the UK. The company has given a Recommended Manufactuer's Retail Price of $329.9 (around £204, or AU$432).