Dell Precision M6500 impresses

The team at What Laptop have got their hands on a pre-production unit of the Dell Precision M6500 Mobile Workstation, and believes that its 1920 x 1200 pixel screen is one of the best they've ever seen on a laptop.

The machine – which is pitched squarely at the high-end user – can be upgraded to contain a whopping great 16GB of RAM, although this will set you back almost as much as the already pricey £1471 laptop itself.

But the Core i7 power-house certainly caught the eye, with the high end panel for the display winning special praise from the reviewer.

"The 17-inch screen is one of the best we've seen on any laptop and the 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution provides extremely detailed images," What Laptop's blog reports.

Heavy

The hands-on review notes that this is a desktop replacement rather than a laptop you'd want to lug around with you every day, but if you have a spare grand and a half weighing you down, it sounds like you could do much worse.

"We were very impressed by the Precision M6500 Work Station during our time with the pre-production unit," concludes the review.

"It offers unparalleled power right across the board and is an extremely versatile machine as a result."

Via What Laptop