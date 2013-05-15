HP debuts Android, Windows 8-powered x2 portables

Whether your portable platform of choice is Android or Windows 8, a pair of new x2 personal computers from HP promise to deliver the goods in style this summer.

Hewlett-Packard today announced a pair of detachable PCs capable in the tradition of the HP Envy x2 which function as a full notebook but include a removable display capable of also being used as a tablet while on the go.

With a starting price of $799.99, the HP Split x2 combines a third-generation Intel Core processor with Microsoft Windows 8 for a two-in-one notebook whose 13.3-inch touchscreen display undocks to become a tablet.

The HP Split x2 features a soft-touch casing to repel fingerprints, dual batteries and comes equipped with a 2MP TrueVision Full HD webcam; while attached to the keyboard base, a trackpad allows for gestured-based navigation.

Android on board

For those who don't want or need Windows 8, HP also offers the less-expensive SlateBook x2 starting at $479.99.

Powered by a NVIDIA Tegra 4 processor and Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean, the HP SlateBook x2 brings Split x2's stylish looks to a smaller 10.1-inch, 1080p HD display form factor.

Featuring a complete Google experience out of the box, the SlateBook x2 also includes Kingsoft Office pre-installed for accessing, editing and sharing Microsoft Office-compatible documents.

The HP Split x2 and SlateBook x2 will be available in the United States this August with optional HP Care Pack extended warranty coverage available for both notebooks.