Microsoft Teams update will mean there's always a backup plan

Trying to recall what was said on a Microsoft Teams meeting should soon be easier than ever thanks to a new update to the service.

Microsoft has revealed it will be upgrading its video conferencing platform with the option to automatically record meetings.

Currently, users have to opt-in to recording a Microsoft Teams call, with the new feature helping the service catch up to rivals such as Zoom, which has always offered the function to record meetings automatically.

Microsoft Teams auto recording

The update was revealed in a Microsoft 365 roadmap entry which notes that users will be able to choose an "auto record" option in meetings options.

The feature is set to release before the end of June 2021, with Microsoft saying it will be generally available on launch, meaning it'll be coming to Teams users on mobile (Android and iOS) and desktop, as well as the web client.

Meeting participants will see a warning displayed at the start of a call to alert them that the meeting is being recorded, with the recording set to be available to download and listen back to after the call has ended.

Microsoft had seemingly confirmed it was working on automatic call recording for Teams earlier this year after a surge in user demand for such a feature.

The news comes after Microsoft also revealed a number of new additions to Teams aimed at helping participants keep track of what was said in a meeting.

This includes live transcriptions for Microsoft Teams meetings, allowing participants to follow and review conversations alongside the meeting video or audio in real time. Microsoft Teams will also now provide a recap of everything that happened during the meeting, allowing those who missed the call or want to revisit a specific area to catch up.

A report containing a recording of the meeting, as well as a transcript, chat message, and all attached files will be shared with participants in the meeting Chat tab and viewable in the Details tab.