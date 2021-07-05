Microsoft is making it much easier to share content in Edge

If you have been looking for a reason to get involved in the Edge Insider program, Microsoft just gave you a great incentive. Always an exciting glimpse into the future, the latest Dev and Canary builds of the desktop version of the browser include a feature-packed new sharing menu.

Much like sharing menus found in apps on iOS and Android, Microsoft is in the process of introducing a new Share menu to Edge. It makes it easy to not only share links with others (or yourself), but also to post links to social media platforms and more.

Available to Windows and macOS users, the new share menu can be accessed by clicking the ... menu and then selecting Share. From here, it is then possible to use various apps to share a link, including Outlook, Gmail, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. Microsoft says that more services will be added in due course.

The Share menu also includes a quick shortcut to copy the address of the current page to the clipboard ready to paste into a document or an app of your choosing. Additional sharing options can be accessed via the native share menus in Windows or macOS.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Share and share alike

Microsoft points out that the sharing options are no just about sharing links with other people; it is also possible to share links with yourself. It is possible to add Outlook and Gmail email addresses to the quick access menu, enabling you to email a link to yourself in a couple of clicks.

If you are interested in test driving this feature – and getting a sneaky peek at other great tools before they hit the main builds – you can get involved in the Edge Insider program.

You can sign up for the test program here and choose between the Dev channel (which is updated every week), or the more unstable Canary channel which is updated every day. There is also the much more stable Beta channel, but this gets new features far less frequently due to the six-weekly update schedule.

Via OnMSFT