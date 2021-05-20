Massive PS5 restock? Today could be the biggest restock of PS5 in 2021 – when to buy it

There's a chance that the biggest PS5 restock of 2021 could happen today, May 20, according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, and he'll send you an alert – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Why today? Because several retailers in the US could launch orders of the Sony console at once. Target PS5 restock date hasn't been confirmed, but employee sources around the United States (so not just one store or regional warehouse) report having the PS5 console in stock and waiting for the add-to-cart button to turn on, and we know Target likes to open up orders in the early morning. The natural Walmart PS5 restock is every other week on a Thursday, while Best Buy has recently switched from Fridays to Thursdays for their PS5 drop dates. Finally, Sony Direct has sent out email invites to an exclusive virtual queue, and the company almost always opens up orders to everyone else later in the afternoon.

Has it happened yet? How can you get instant alerts? Follow along below.

When will PS5 restock next in the US?

Today, Thursday, May 20 could begin with a Target PS5 restock – we give it a 40/60 chance of happening. Here's the deal: we know that several Target stores have gotten or are getting the console into their local back rooms, and it's just a matter of time before the company turns on that add-to-cart button. Like all retailers, it's online-only to purchase the console, but in this case of Target you can pick it up in-store (the same day!) once you secure an order.

We'll know about the Walmart PS5 restock by mid-afternoon. Matt Swider usually gets word just after 12pm if there's a PS5 restock to happen later in the day – almost always it's at 3pm EDT, with a brief Xbox Series X restock 30 minutes before.

The Best Buy has been happening right after the Walmart restock at 3:40pm, almost playing hero for the people who missed out on the Walmart PS5 restock moments before. There's no guarantee that these two big-box American retailers will have the PS5 console in stock, but Thursdsays have become their natural launch times. We're going to be tracking both of them on Twitter.

Matt is also tracking the Sony Direct restock that's bound to happen today. We've received confirmation from our readers that there will be an opportunity to buy the PS5 in an exclusive virtual queue (if you don't have the email, then you're not part of this special group – and no one knows for sure how to opt-in). The good news is that the Sony Direct PS5 restock usually opens up to everyone later in the afternoon.

We saw a GameStop PS5 restock of two different bundles yesterday, while Newegg Shuffle offered its own tempting bundle for those with good luck (it's a lottery). Sam's Club, after almost two months of staying silent, gave us something to tweet about with a restock on Sunday night. So count those three retailers out for this week. We haven't heard much from Costco since the end of April, and await Antonline to launch its own bundles – hopefully being the overdue PS5 Disc.

Chance: 50/50 shot – we know they have inventory – we don't know the date

50/50 shot – we know they have inventory – we don't know the date Next Target PS5 restock date: Could be today, Thursday, May 20 at 7:40am EDT

Could be today, Thursday, May 20 at 7:40am EDT Last Target PS5 restock date and time: Wednesday, April 28 at 7:40am EDT

Wednesday, April 28 at 7:40am EDT How to buy PS5 from Target: Target PS5 Disc | Target PS5 Digital

How long does it take to get it?: Online orders, same-day in-store pickup

Online orders, same-day in-store pickup

The Target PS5 restock opportunity this week is a little more clouded, as our usual sources can't tell us the exact date due to the fact that Target's communications strategy has changed for the first time since the start of the year. However, we've been told by various Target employee sources that PS5 consoles have arrived at their local stores. Oddly, they're not appearing in their inventory database, maybe for secrecy reasons.

What time is the Target PS5 restock? On the day it actually happens (again we don't know the exact date, but we'll be sending you an alert when it happens), it's usually between 7am and 9am EDT, with the most consistent PS5 drop time being around 7:40am EDT / 6:40am CDT / 5:40am MDT / 4:40am PDT. Yes, that's a brutal time for a PS5 restock on the West coast, but because you select a local store when buying the Sony console online (never buying in person), people in California have an easier time than people in New York.

Here's what our Target PS5 restock alert looked like last time (April 28 example shown):

Chance of it happening: A good 85% chance – Matt will know by 12:30pm-ish EDT

A good 85% chance – Matt will know by 12:30pm-ish EDT Next Walmart PS5 restock date? Maybe tomorrow¸ Thursday, May 20

Maybe tomorrow¸ Thursday, May 20 Last Walmart date? Thursday, May 6 at 3:30pm EDT

Thursday, May 6 at 3:30pm EDT Link for when it's in stock: Walmart PS5 Disc | Walmart PS5 Digital

Wait time: One week to one month, according to our followers

Wait time: One week to one month, according to our followers

We may see a Walmart PS5 restock today, May 20 at 3pm EDT, and if that does happen alongside a Target PS5 restock in the morning and Best Buy PS5 restock in the late afternoon, it'll make for one of the largest PlayStation opportunities in a single day since the PS5 launch date of November 15, 2020. Of course, none of these three American stores are guaranteed to turn on that add-to-cart button.

We saw two small waves of the PS5 console on May 6 and April 15, but we're hoping for another two-hour restock marathon split into 12 different waves like the last massive PS5 restock update March 18. Matt Swider often knows about any big Walmart PS5 restock ahead of time with an official Walmart press release that goes out three hours in advance. He'll also tweet out if there's not one happening.

Here's the last massive Walmart PS5 restock on March 18:

Rumored PS5 Best Buy restock date: Tracking for Thursday, May 20 at 3:40pm EDT

Tracking for Thursday, May 20 at 3:40pm EDT Last Best Buy restock date: Thursday, May 13 at 3:40pm EDT

Thursday, May 13 at 3:40pm EDT How to buy PS5 from Best Buy: Best Buy PS5 Disc | Best Buy PS5 Digital

How long does it take to get it?: Online orders, in-store pick up 3-5 days later

How long does it take to get it?: Online orders, in-store pick up 3-5 days later

That anticipated Best Buy PS5 restock is today, Thursday, May 20, according to the patterns exhibited by the largest electronics retailer in the US. For the past two weeks, Best Buy has launched new inventory on a Thursday afternoon, with the exact time being the same each week: 3:40pm EDT. Again, this is an online-only order with in-store pickup three to five days later.

There's reason to follow our Twitter alerts and turn on notifications for this one. We have seen the Best Buy PS5 restock date switch from Friday to Thursday, so anything goes when it comes to launching new inventory at the American retailer.

Here's our Best Buy PS5 restock tracker alert from Thursday, May 13:

Sony Direct PS5 restock time

Confirmed Sony Direct PS5 restock date: Today, May 20 (via email invite) and maybe open to everyone else later in the afternoon

Today, May 20 (via email invite) and maybe open to everyone else later in the afternoon Last Sony Direct PS5 restock date: Wednesday, May 12 at 5pm EDT

Wednesday, May 12 at 5pm EDT ShuffleHow to buy PS5 from Best Buy: Best Buy PS5 Disc | Best Buy PS5 Digital

How long does it take to get it?: One week wait time, according to Matt's Twitter followers

How long does it take to get it?: One week wait time, according to Matt's Twitter followers

We haven't seen a Sony Direct PS5 restock in over a week, and before that it was April 20, so one whole month prior as of today. What we like about this particular restock is that Sony keeps things pretty fair: it has engineered a virtual queue (after a brief waiting room) that randomly gives everyone a fair shot. It's like a lottery, and like a real lottery, millions are trying with only a few thousand consoles on hand.

The Sony Direct time is always in the afternoon (it used to be various times, but now it's between 5:00pm and 6:30pm EDT). And the great thing is you don't have to be there on minute one to snag a PS5 console. Just get into that waiting room before the countdown expires and the virtual queue bar begins to progress along.

Next PS5 restock date: Could be sometime this week for PS5 Disc

Could be sometime this week for PS5 Disc Last PS5 restock: May 6 (briefly for PS5 Digital)

May 6 (briefly for PS5 Digital) When it's in stock: Antonline PS5 bundles

Wait time: Online-only, ships very fast

Wait time: Online-only, ships very fast

Antonline hasn't had a PS5 Disc restock in ages it feels like, as its last two Sony console drops have been for PS5 Digital restock (on May 6 and April 24). Both times the PS5 bundles sold out immediately – within seconds. The good news is that the US retailer has next-gen console restocks every week, and while it's focused on the Xbox the last few weeks, a PS5 Disc bundle feels overdue.

Important: Antonline sells out of PS5 in three minutes or less, but when PS5 is on sale at this retailer, there are no waves or in-stock/out-of-stock funny business with the add-to-cart button. And this American retailer ships fast. Basically, it's the opposite of a Walmart PS5 restock.

Here's what our Antonline restock alerts look like:

Last Newegg PS5 restock date: Yesterday, May 19 as part of the Newegg Shuffle

Yesterday, May 19 as part of the Newegg Shuffle How to buy PS5 from Newegg: Newegg Shuffle

How long does it take to get it?: One week wait time, according to Matt's Twitter followers

How long does it take to get it?: One week wait time, according to Matt's Twitter followers

We finally saw the PS5 as part of the Newegg Shuffle yesterday, May 19, and that was good news if you're the lucky type. Newegg's lottery system means you enter for a chance to be able to buy PS5 from the computer-components-focused US retailer. This 'Newegg Shuffle' happens nearly every weekday (and sometimes Saturdays) for GPU and CPU restock, and a few times a month Newegg has the PS5 as part of the 'Shuffle' selection. Today just happens to be a rare day in which the PS5 is in stock as part of the Newegg Shuffle.

Here's the Newegg PS5 restock Twitter alert Matt Swider sent on April 26.

Next PS5 restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays

Happens randomly on weekdays Last restock date: Thursday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 20. Before that March 9 before that (so long gaps)

Thursday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 20. Before that March 9 before that (so long gaps) When it's in stock: Costco PS5 bundle

Wait time: Online orders, average one week for shipping

Wait time: Online orders, average one week for shipping

The next Costco PS5 restock is something no one can predict, but it usually happens once a month – and it's only for Costco members every time yet still sells out in about four minutes, according to Matt Swider. That really tells you how strong the demand is for PS5. It often has reasonably priced PS5 bundles, so it's no wonder it sells out so quickly. The glimmer of a PS5 restock on Thursday, April 22 didn't last long enough to purchase for many consumers – the theory was that a few PS5 consoles from the prior restock two days before that were up for grabs.

We're now tracking the next Costco PS5 restock for May, although for this one it's anyone's guess as to when it'll happen. We'll tweet out the moment it comes online.

Here's what our Costco PS5 restock alert looked like last time (April 22):

Amazon PS5 restock

Next Amazon PS5 restock date: Truly random – between 15 and 52 days in the past

Truly random – between 15 and 52 days in the past Last Amazon PS5 restock date: Saturday, April 24 at 3:15am EDT

Saturday, April 24 at 3:15am EDT When it's in stock: Amazon PS5 Disc | Amazon PS5 Digital

Wait time: Online orders, obviously, ship fast unless backordered

Wait time: Online orders, obviously, ship fast unless backordered

The next Amazon PS5 restock is unpredictable simply because the online retailer has waited anywhere from 15 days to 52 days to restock the Sony console. Today, May 5, it's been 26 days since the last Amazon restock. We saw a surprise restock Saturday, April 24 at 3:15am, according to the many Twitter replies received by PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider. It seems like thousands of people were finally able to buy PS5, but console inventory numbers are unknown.

While we don't know when the next Amazon PS5 restock date will be, it could drive major hype to the Amazon Prime Day date that's confirmed to be happening in June. That would be a clever way to draw attention to the sales marathon. If it's a stretch and Amazon can't wait that long, maybe it'll go live with another PS5 drop when it announces the specific Amazon Prime Day date, theorizes Matt Swider.

