Lumina just put a monitor inside of their new desk, and it might just be brilliant

Audio player loading…

If you think your home office needs a bit more interactivity, then a new release from Lumina could be just what you need.

Its new Lumina Desk has a fully functioning 24” OLED screen built into the top surface, designed to be perfectly placed between a keyboard and your computer or monitor .

Set to be released in the second half of 2023, the fully functioning electric standing desk is set to go on sale for around $1,000, although the exact price has yet to be set by the company.

Lumina Desk

(Image credit: Lumina)

Lumina says its screen is intentionally not touch-enabled, so as to avoid any accidental interaction with coffee mugs, notebooks, or anything else. The display itself is a 60 hz refresh rate with a 1200 nits max brightness, and is fully compatible with both Mac and Windows.

To hide cables and mess, there are 826 cubic inches of cable management storage space, with six outlets built in to power all your other peripherals, six USB-C ports with up to 30W per port, and dual qi wireless charging pads all included.

(Image credit: Lumina)

Lumina has also made both its own operating system, Lumina OS, and an SDK (software development kit) available to developers. Supported applications include the likes of Google Calendar, Instagram, Zoom, Slack, Robinhood, Twitter and more, including task lists and social feeds.

As a fully-functioning standing desk, the Lumina Desk can automatically switch from sit to stand on a schedule, something that many competitors lack. The Lumina OS can also track metrics like how long you have been sitting or standing, whilst also providing reminders to move or take breaks from work.