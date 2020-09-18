Looking for the cheapest 512GB SSD laptop? We tracked it down

KUU Xbook laptop - $450 $289 from Gearbest

(£223/AU$396)

The Xbook stands out from its peers thanks to its Intel Celeron J4115 processor and seriously smart aesthetic. It also features 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and Windows 10 Pro. Use coupon code I5375A1339DEB001 at checkout to activate the discount.View Deal

Chinese manufacturer KUU has appeared on our radar repeatedly since the beginning of 2020, most recently with the Xbook (which we reviewed).

The firm currently has five laptops available at a similar price point: the K1, K2, Kbook Pro, Kbook and Xbook. They all come with 8GB of RAM and a up to 512GB SSD, providing enough memory and storage to run Windows 10 Pro (the OS bundled with these laptops) adequately.

While they share the same 14.1-inch IPS display, the Xbook stands out because of its yet-to-be-announced Intel Celeron J4115 processor and sharper, more audacious design.

The designers have used a fine ceramic sandblasting process to give the device what KUU calls an "ultra-modern minimalist design". In other words, it looks striking and reminds us vaguely of the Xiaomi Mi Laptop Air , eschewing rounded edges and embracing something which feels deliberately more modern. Bear in mind, though, it is made of plastic.

The processor used in the Xbook is about 50% faster than the 3450 present in the KBook Pro. The rest of the specification sheet, though, is fairly standard across all of the devices: a headphone jack, microSD slot, two USB ports, proprietary charging port and an HDMI port.

All in all, the Xbook offers excellent value for money and has a refreshing design. However, there's no Type-C connectivity and the battery life is average (3hr40min in our tests), so you might want to try something else if you need all day productivity away from a socket.

