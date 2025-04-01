Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live build-up: the start time, live countdown, latest news, rumors, and our predictions before the big show

Refresh

Treehouse: Live could offer some valuable insight Nintendo has confirmed two new Nintendo Treehouse: Live streams after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. The first will take place on April 3, with the second following on April 4. Both will kick off at 7AM PT / 10AM ET / 2PM BST and give us a live hands-on look at some Nintendo Switch 2 games in action. Join us on April 3rd and April 4th at 7 a.m. PT each day for a Nintendo Treehouse: Live | Nintendo Switch 2 presentation featuring hands-on gameplay of #NintendoSwitch2 games! pic.twitter.com/gsi0MqyZyZApril 1, 2025 If you're not familiar with Nintendo Treehouse Live, the format has been used by the company frequently in the past. It basically involves a room filled with various presenters, who you watch play with some of the latest hardware and/or games. These two streams could prove very insightful, giving us a relatively unfiltered look at the Nintendo Switch 2 in action, so definitely tune in if you get the chance.

(Image credit: Nintendo / YouTube) Here's one good way to prepare for the broadcast. Right now if you head over to this page on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel, you can click a button in the bottom left hand corner of the video player to receive a notification when the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct goes live. This will help ensure that won't miss it on the day. Just bear in mind that you will need to be logged in with a YouTube channel in order for the option to appear.

The mysterious C button explained? (Image credit: Future) Back to some predictions now. I also think that we're going to learn what the mysterious 'C' button is all about. This strange input was conspicuously absent from the reveal trailer, replaced with a blank square, but has shown up repeatedly in leaks and even on some of Nintendo's own promotional images (whoops). It seems almost certain that it's going to be present on the Nintendo Switch 2, but what could it actually do? I have some ideas. My personal theory is that the 'C' stands for 'Control', and will allow the player to enable or disable the rumored mouse mode. To me this makes a lot of sense, but others have speculated that it could be tied to some new social features which could be pretty cool. Miiverse 2, anyone? That said these are just guesses and the only way we're going to find out what it's for is by waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct and keeping our fingers crossed for some more info.

Nintendo hints at mouse mode again (Image credit: Nintendo) Speaking of that rumored mouse mode, Nintendo seems to have hinted at it again! If you launch the Nintendo Today app on your mobile phone right now, you'll be greeted by a brief teaser video showing the Nintendo Switch 2 in all its glory. Look closely, and you'll notice that the video (which you can see a still from above) shows the right Joy-Con placed on its side, seeming suspiciously like a computer mouse... Very interesting indeed.

What new features will we see? (Image credit: Nintendo) What kinds of interesting new features do I think will be shown in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct tomorrow? It's a big question, but I'm going to make a few predictions... Firstly, I think we're definitely going to see the long-rumored mouse mode in action. This has been the subject of many leaks and was even hinted at by that console reveal trailer (which showed the Joy-Con darting around a flat surface like mice). The idea is that the new Joy-Con controllers will be able to be used on their sides thanks to an optical sensor that lets them detect movements to control things on-screen. It sounds a bit silly at first, but the practical applications of this idea could be huge. It would allow for much better precision in shooter games like Nintendo's own Splatoon, or be a blessing for navigating the complex interfaces of something like Super Mario Maker. I would also be money on the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct given us our first glimpse at the console's user interface and software features. Hopefully it's going to be a bit more exciting than the relatively plain Nintendo Switch UI. I've personally got my fingers crossed for the addition of colorful system themes. Nintendo always shies away from talking in concrete numbers, but I do think the company will still find some way of showing us just how much more powerful the Nintendo Switch 2 is than its predecessor. Perhaps we'll see some of the more intensive Nintendo Switch running smoothly on the new machine...

Even if you've seen it before, I would recommend giving yourself a quick recap of the initial Nintendo Switch 2 first-look trailer to get yourself excited before tomorrow's event. You can see it below: Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Watch On

Nintendo confirms the broadcast's length Here's a quick, but important, update! Nintendo has officially confirmed the length of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in a new X / Twitter post. Join us tomorrow, April 2nd, at 6 a.m. PT for a closer look at #NintendoSwitch2! The #NintendoDirect: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025 livestream will be approximately 60 minutes long.Watch it here: https://t.co/Rw1wnp5Xbr pic.twitter.com/eF7jJ2dDxjApril 1, 2025 We now know that it last around 60 minutes, which falls in line with my own predictions. That's a bit longer than the usual 40 minute or so Nintendo Direct format, so hopefully means that we're going learn a lot of new information.

What is tomorrow's event? (Image credit: Nintendo) Don't worry if you're a little out of the loop and want to know what all the fuss is about. Here's a quick recap explaining exactly why we're so excited. Nintendo first unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2, the upcoming successor to its hugely popular Nintendo Switch console, in a surprise reveal trailer posted almost two months ago on January 16, 2025. It showed off the new system officially for the first time, with a slick 3D animation paired with cute music and cool sound effects. Although there were plenty of small hints throughout, the video confirmed very few new features and didn't explicitly mention any games (though what looks like a new Mario Kart was shown briefly on screen). It did plainly state that the Nintendo Switch 2 would be able to play most Nintendo Switch games though, but that's basically all we know for sure right now. The video ended with a date: April 2, 2025, which the company then confirmed would be the day of a dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. I expect this broadcast to be a detailed breakdown of the system, outlining its features and revealing some of its launch games. I also think we're likely to learn a release date, with pre-orders potentially opening too.