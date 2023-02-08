Google 'Live from Paris' AI event live: all the latest on Maps, Search and more

Microsoft struck first yesterday with its new ChatGPT-flavored version of Bing – and now it's Google's turn to show its AI hand during today's 'Live from Paris' event.

Google has been coy about what exactly it's going to announce during today's event, but we can be pretty sure AI will be big theme. The search giant announced Bard earlier this week, an "experimental conversational AI service" that will be released in "the coming weeks".

Today's event, which could match Microsoft's for significance, will likely expand on Bard and how Google plans to use AI to change the way we use Maps, Search and more. It kicks off at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT / 1:30pm GMT, or 1:30am ACT on February 9 for those in Australia.

Google's description of the event is certainly bold – it will apparently be "reimagining how people search for, explore and interact with information". So probably worth a watch then, to put it mildly.

The new features will definitely affect Search and Maps, but Google's invite page (above) suggests it could be bringing AI smarts to the likes of Google Lens, too. You can watch the livestream with us below – and we'll be bringing you all of our reactions to the news as it happens.