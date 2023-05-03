LinkedIn wants to use AI to help you nail that job application

LinkedIn has announced (opens in new tab) another AI feature coming to the social networking, job finding , and e-learning platform as it continues to borrow heavily from Microsoft’s growing catalog of technologies.

The announcement is unsurprising given Microsoft’s multi-billion dollar investments in OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, however this latest introduction may see a recruiter uproar.

Generative AI is this time making its way into the chat popup, designed to help prospective recruitees to contact hiring workers and company managers.

Will AI help me get a new job?

The Microsoft-owned platform has responded to a sentiment that many of us feel when reaching out to recruitment staff, being that it can be difficult to know what to say or how to start a message.

No text input is needed from the end user, who instead clicks on a single button to draft a message that encompasses context from their own profile, the hiring manager’s profile, the job description, and the company in question.

LinkedIn senior director Ora Levit explains that the message is designed to be a draft:

“Customization is still important, so take the time to review and edit the draft to make it your own and convey your voice, then send onwards to the hiring manager, getting one step closer to your next opportunity.”

A tool that was ultimately designed to take some of the pressure of individuals looking for work has been met with criticism, though, with comments on the post asking whether messages will carry some sort of a disclaimer against having been written by AI.

Another comment asks whether LinkedIn should enforce a policy whereby users must change part of the AI-generated message before sending it.

LinkedIn did not immediately respond to TechRadar Pro’s request for comment on those thoughts, however we do know that the feature has already started rolling out to Premium users who pay upwards of $29.99 per month for the plan.