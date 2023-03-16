LinkedIn now uses AI to write profiles and job ads

In a blog post (opens in new tab) by LinkedIn, the social network’s Chief Product Officer Tomer Cohen announced a range of new AI tools making their way into the Microsoft-owned platform.

Despite Microsoft’s heavy involvement with OpenAI, the company behind popular AI writer ChatGPT, the networking and job site is keen to share its 15-year history of implementing different aspects of artificial intelligence into its site.

With its latest round of changes, Cohen and the platform want you to think of AI as your “co-pilot, your incredibly capable assistant”.

LinkedIn AI

It should come as no surprise that the latest AI tools to grace LinkedIn are powered by OpenAI’s GPT model, given Microsoft’s sizeable investments in the startup and subsequent rollout of its tools into many of its products.

Oftentimes, it’s the simplest tasks that people struggle with, and setting up an effective social media profile has long been a fine art. Now, LinkedIn users will be able to add AI-generated summaries in the ‘About’ and ‘Headline’ sections of their profiles, serving as a foundation for users to tweak and review themselves to create the ultimate, standout summary.

LinkedIn VP of Product, Hari Srinivasan, also announced (opens in new tab) AI tools to help hirers fill out job descriptions, again putting the emphasis on it being a foundation on which to build so recruiters can add their own information and personality.

While the tools are designed to make completing large text fields easier and less time-consuming, the company recognizes that AI can be a daunting concept and its recent surge has seen many workers being left behind.

LinkedIn members will get access to over 100 free courses (opens in new tab) between now and June 15 to help them get to grips with the basics, with titles including ‘What is Generative AI’, ‘Security Risks in AI and Machine Learning’, and ‘Foundations of Responsible AI’.