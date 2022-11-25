LinkedIn is finally adding this really obvious feature

Audio player loading…

LinkedIn appears to have finally caught up with the rest of the social media world by introducing a new feature that will allow users to schedule posts to send at a later time.

As confirmed (opens in new tab) by social media expert Matt Navarra, the job-focused site has launched the tool now, with some users already able to use it across Android and web platforms.

The tool should be a handy addition for individuals and businesses who use LinkedIn as more of a public-facing social media hub, allowing them to prepare posts in advance and set them to go live when desired, say around an event or product launch.

LinkedIn scheduling

Similar to other sites that have introduced the same sort of feature, the new addition will appear as a clock icon next to a LinkedIn post. When selected, users will be able to type out their post in full, and then select the date and time they would like it to go live.

The feature appears to be still rolling out to many users, but given its usefulness, we don't doubt that everyone on LinkedIn should receive it soon.

The launch is the latest addition from LinkedIn as it looks to make its platform more intuitive and helpful for users everywhere.

(Image credit: Matt Navarra)

The site recently added more steps to help users verify legitimate profiles as part of a crackdown on fake accounts and bots.

Users are now able to verify their account with their phone number or work email account in a new ‘About this profile’ section that will also include information on when the account was created, and when its information was last updated.

Another recently-launched feature finally allows users to add a website link to their profiles, giving those with Creator Mode enabled the chance to add a link at the top of their profiles beneath their user name and description and above their follower and connections.

However, users may want to tread with caution when using LinkedIn to search for new roles after a recent survey found weaker connections (as in those with work colleagues) were found to increase job mobility in digital industries, while strong ties (friends and acquaintances) had a much stronger effect.

Forming connections with people less known to the individual was also found to increase job mobility, though the effects were observed to diminish after a certain point.