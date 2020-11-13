Lenovo's Black Friday Laptop deals feature $200 price cuts on Yoga ultrabooks, plus more

Some great Black Friday laptop deals are dropping right now over at the official Lenovo sale, including some great $200 off options on ultrabooks. You'll have to hurry, though - stocks are quite limited by the looks of it.

There's two Lenovo Yoga C640 13's up for grabs cheap right now, the first of which is going for just $649.99 (was $849.99) currently. Inside this 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop features a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - fairly standard ultrabook specs but for an exceptionally reasonable price. For example, these specs would set you back at least another $200 and maybe even $300 more on a new 2020 Dell XPS 13.

The second Lenovo Yoga C640 13 is maybe even better value at $799.99 (was $999.99). This one's rocking a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, and a really spacious 512GB SSD - premium-level specs, and not often seen on ultrabooks this side of $1,000.

And finally, we have this hefty price cut on a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $1,199.99 (was $3,359). The ThinkPad X1 series is Lenovo's top of the line business-focused ultrabooks and generally carry a pretty high price tag to match. Luckily, this particular Black Friday deal from Lenovo helps offset that cost substantially.

We're going into these laptop deals in more detail just below, but if you're interested in seeing what else is available today, head on over to our main Black Friday deals page.

Black Friday laptop deals at Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga C640 13 (Core i5) laptop: $849.99 $649.99 at Lenovo

This Lenovo Yoga C640 features a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - standard ultrabook specs, but, crucially a $200 price cut makes this Lenovo come it at well under budget today. Compared with the latest Dell XPS 13, this one's an absolute steal.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C640 13 (Core i7) laptop: $999.99 $799.99 at Lenovo

Alternatively, spend a little more to bag this Core i7 rocking Lenovo Yoga C640 today at the official store's Black Friday sale. This one's also got a 512GB SSD inside too, which gives it plenty of extra-speedy storage space on the side. A great deal, especially considering you'd normally pay well over a grand for such an ultrabook.

View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 7): $3,359 $1,199.99 at Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon are Lenovo's top of the line business-focused ultrabooks, but that doesn't mean they're not also great for casual use - if you can afford them that is. Luckily, this hefty price cut from Lenovo can bag you an Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD equipped model for much less today.

View Deal

Lenovo - see the full list of today's Black Friday laptop deals

For more great options today, head straight over to our best Black Friday laptop deals page, where we've got plenty other retailers to check out. The best cheap laptop deals page also worth checking out, especially if you're not decided on a budget yet.

