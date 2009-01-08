£850 Sony P-series will hit UK in February

Sony UK has confirmed the pricing for its P-series netbook, and you'll be expected to pay out £849 for the 8-inch device when it arrives in February.

Sony has already grabbed the headlines at CES with its 8-inch mini-notebook, which cuts back on size but not features.

Now some people may baulk at paying over £100 an inch, especially in the current financial climate, but to be fair this is no ordinary netbook.

Although it weighs in at just 638g, it is 3G enabled, has 2GB of RAM, up to a 128GB SSD and it runs Windows Vista or, interestingly, can boot to the Xross Media Bar (XMB) that you have seen on PS3s, PSPs and other Vaios.

GPS, 3G and webcam

The P-Series also has a GPS chip, webcam, microphone, in-built 3G and Vaio 'Everywair' WWAN.

Sony will also offer an exclusive model, the VGN-p19VN/Q, for pre-orders, that weighs in at just 618g, has a 1.6GHz CPU and an 128GB SSD.

The netbooks will be available from February on www.sonystyle.co.uk along with accessories like carry cases and Bluetooth mice.

From CES 2009