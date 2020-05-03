Fitness has become an afterthought for most of us stuck working from home during Ramadan. Huawei’s latest wearable is here to change that. Following the success of the popular Watch GT 2, Huawei is back with the sportier Watch GT 2e featuring a 100 workout modes, an impressive two-week battery life and advanced health tracking designed to keep you moving and get the most out of your workouts.

Sporty design with battery life that keeps going

Powered by Huawei’s proprietary Kirin A1 chip, specifically geared towards wearables, the Huawei Watch GT 2e gets an impressive two-week battery life, thanks to the chip’s ultra-low power consumption. This is great news for active people who are looking for a wearable that can continuously track their fitness activity without having to worry about charging it frequently.

Where the previous Watch GT touted a classic and sleek design, the new Watch GT 2e takes a more modern and sporty approach to design. The strap and round dial are now connected with an integrated strap that not only give the watch a more streamlined look but also make the watch fit snugly around your wrist for more accurate data tracking.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s a high precision 1.39-inch AMOLED Touch Display housed in the watch body that supports Retina-grade high resolution. Colors are vibrant and bright giving you easy access to your fitness data, even under direct sunlight.

The watch body itself is made of durable textured stainless steel with two function buttons on the right-hand side that are redesigned to be square and flatter for convenient access while also preventing mis-touches during sporting activities. You can also switch straps out depending on your preference with a choice between a clean Graphic Black, an edgy Lava Red with perforations across the straps or a cool Minty Green.

100 workout modes at your fingertips

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is the perfect companion for workouts. Whether you’re into mainstream workouts or prefer more adventurous and non-conventional forms of exercise, the Watch GT 2e can track 15 professional workout modes with an additional 85 custom modes across 6 categories.

Professional workout modes not the watch support popular outdoor and indoor activities like running, walking, hiking, mountain climbing, cycling and triathlons as well as gym specific activities like free training, rowing and elliptical machines.

If you’re into trendier fitness activities, the Watch GT 2e has you covered. Its 85 custom modes cover 6 categories of sports ranging from street dance to parkour, rock climbing to yoga, and ballet to boxing.

When you get moving, the watch will automatically detect 6 different workouts and start tracking activity with full analysis of your workout stored at the end. This saves you from setting up common workout settings manually and allowing you to jump in and get moving as quickly as possible.

Throughout your workout session, the Watch GT 2e keeps track of key data points to help you monitor your progress and make the most out of each session. As you work out the watch will keep track of duration, calories burnt, heart rate interval, recovery time and more. You can understand this key data better with an infographic that gets generated at the end of each workout and can be shared on social media with a quick tap.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e includes 5ATM water resistance, which means you’ll be able to take it for short swimming sessions and quick showers. It also comes with accurate GPS positioning allowing you to map and track your workouts more precisely and sharing that data easily with your friends on social media.

(Image credit: Future)

Advanced health tracking and management including SpO2 monitoring

For the first time, Huawei has introduced SpO2 monitoring, which measures blood oxygen saturation levels. This is particularly useful to anyone who’s concerned about their body’s conditioning and can use this data to better understand their fitness and plan workouts accordingly. You can use SpO2 levels to understand your body’s conditions post workout to determine if you’re pushing too hard and need a break.

Aside from SpO2, the Watch GT 2e has extensive health monitoring and management capabilities baked in. There’s a continuous 24/7 intelligent heart rate monitor on board that will send a prompt if heart rates are too high or too low. Also, on board are real-time stress tracking, and detailed sleep tracking with sleep cycle graphs that give you deep insights into your sleeping patterns.

(Image credit: Future)

Workout to your favorite songs and more

Take your favorite playlists with you to your next training session. With 2GB of built-in storage, you can store up to 500 songs on the Huawei Watch GT 2e and listen to them on the go with your favorite pair of Bluetooth earbuds. Pairing is an easy process and works with all compatible Bluetooth earphones.

The Watch GT 2e is not just your partner in fitness but makes your life easy by allowing you to access a slew of features straight from your wrist. Take control of your phone’s camera by using the watch’s remote camera shutter letting you take a step back and snapping photos from your wrist.

Want to add your own flavor to the Watch GT 2e? Choose between a wide variety of dynamic and multi-functional watch faces or choosing a photo from your album for a personal touch. If you’re away from your phone you can still stay connected by receiving notifications from your favorite social media and messaging apps as well as remain access to useful features like checking the weather, setting an alarm or sending a ping to your phone if you’ve misplaced it.

Pre-orders start on 7th of May

You won’t have to wait long to get your hands on the Huawei Watch GT 2e. Pre-orders start at just AED599 beginning from May 7th till May 13th. Get the watch in a sleek Graphite Black or the sportier Minty Green and Lava Red. All pre-order packages come with a pair of Huawei FreeBuds Lite for free.