Just Dance 2024 confirmed along with 40 new songs and Olympic debut

By Elie Gould
published

Just keep dancin'

Just Dance performers
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Just Dance 2024 has just been announced with a release date and loads of new songs to go with it.

Just Dance 2024 is one of the newest announcements at Ubisoft's Showcase this E3 2023. It carries on the tradition of the series by including all the hottest songs that this year has to offer. Fans will be able to enjoy songs by BlackPink, Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Available to play on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, players will have up to 40 new songs to peruse once it's released on October 24. 

We also got yet another confirmation that Just Dance will join other games at the official Esports Olympics. Together with Tic Tac Bow, the strategy esports archery game, fans can expect to see various other odd additions at the next Olympics, so keep your eyes peeled.

Keep up with all of our coverage this announcement season with all of our E3 2023 coverage.

Elie Gould
Elie Gould
Features Writer

Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming, here to write about anything new or slightly weird. Before writing for TRG, Elie studied for a Masters at Cardiff University JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs or editing the gaming section for their student publications. 


Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokémon but they've taken the natural next step in the horror genre. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on their list to play - despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased. 

See more Gaming news