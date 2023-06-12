Just Dance 2024 confirmed along with 40 new songs and Olympic debut

Just Dance 2024 has just been announced with a release date and loads of new songs to go with it.

Just Dance 2024 is one of the newest announcements at Ubisoft's Showcase this E3 2023. It carries on the tradition of the series by including all the hottest songs that this year has to offer. Fans will be able to enjoy songs by BlackPink, Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Available to play on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, players will have up to 40 new songs to peruse once it's released on October 24.

We also got yet another confirmation that Just Dance will join other games at the official Esports Olympics. Together with Tic Tac Bow, the strategy esports archery game, fans can expect to see various other odd additions at the next Olympics, so keep your eyes peeled.

