It’s now quicker than ever to buy the items on your Pinterest board

Pinterest has made it even easier to purchase your inspiration with a new partnership with Woocommerce .

The official ‘Pinterest for WooCommerce’ extension is now available in the WooCommerce Marketplace, allowing sellers on both platforms the ability to offer Pinterest shopping functionalities directly from a Pinterest account.

The two companies say the exchange of services means over three million WooCommerce sellers will now be connected with Pinterest’s 400 million monthly users.

Social media meets ecommerce

According to Pinterest data , 97% of the top searches on the site are unbranded, meaning shoppers are within the discovery stage of their journey. When they do purchase, Pinterest users spend two times more than people on other platforms.

“By partnering together we provide the best integrated Pinterest shopping experience possible for WooCommerce merchants to be on the cutting edge of social commerce,” said Aleksandra Bettin, Vice President of Business Development at WooCommerce.

“WooCommerce is highly invested in our merchants' success. Merchants need the right options to reach the right audiences--this integration with Pinterest helps them do that.”

WooCommerce ecommerce merchants can create or connect a Pinterest for Business account and automatically sync their product catalog, turning their products into browsable product Pins.

Similar to an ecommerce platform , users will be able to measure conversions on their Pinterest ads and optimize these ads for shopping campaigns or retargeting by installing the Pinterest tag.

“WooCommerce is a critical partner to continue to grow our support for our Pinterest business community. Pinterest supports the entire shopping journey not just for Pinners, but for advertisers, merchants, and creators too. Our goal is to make it easier than ever for WooCommerce merchants to reach and convert Pinterest shoppers,” said Rachel Hardy, Head of Shopping Product Marketing at Pinterest.

In 2015, Pinterest introduced a ‘Buy it’ button for pinners to make purchases from the collection of ideas saved on their Pinterest board. At the time, any item with a blue price tag was labeled a buyable pin, which meant you could tap it and buy it with a credit card or Apple Pay.

As a shopping platform, Pinterest plans to combine the commercial intent of its audience with the ability to visually explore products as you would in a magazine or catalog.