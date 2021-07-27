Pinterest might now be the best place to start a small business

Building a business on Pinterest is about to get even easier for creators as the image sharing platform and social network is giving them the ability to make their Idea Pins shoppable, earn commissions through affiliate links and partner with brands on sponsored content.

First introduced last year, Idea Pins can each have up to 10 topic tags which enable creators to distribute their content in a targeted way to Pinterest users via the service's home feed and search. Now with the addition of Idea Pin product tagging, creators can tag their Idea Pins with any of the millions of Product Pins on the platform.

Over the years Pinterest has become a massive catalog with hundreds of millions of Product Pins uploaded by retailers. At the same time though, many products are uploaded to the platform through the company's partnership with Shopify.

We've assembled a list of the best ecommerce platforms available

These are the best payment gateways on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best ecommerce hosting

According to its own research, Pinterest found that users are more likely to consider shopping for products tagged in Idea Pins as opposed to standalone Product Pins. This is why the company has decided to give creators the ability to tap into its catalog by tagging specific products in their Idea Pins.

Paid partnerships

As many creators already have existing brand partnerships with businesses, Pinterest is making it easier for them to disclose these paid relationships with a new tool which adds a “paid partnerships” label to their Idea Pins.

The company is releasing this new tool in beta today and with it, creators will be able to add brands directly in their Idea Pins. Once these tags have been approved by the brands themselves, the Idea Pin will then include a 'paid partnership” label.

With these new updates, Pinterest is giving creators the ability to make their content more actionable and shoppable, make a living from their posts and easily partner with existing as well as new brands.

Idea Pins product tagging is rolling out to all business accounts in the US and UK beginning today and will continue rolling out across the world in the coming months. Pinterest's paid partnerships tool meanwhile is now live for select creators in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Sweden, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru.