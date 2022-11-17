It's finally happened - a PS5 SSD under $100

You've read that right: we've now finally got a PS5 SSD available well under the $100 mark, with the Adata Premium model specifically made for the system itself. This is a true rarity in the storage world, so it's not an opportunity to miss out on.

You'll want to act fast because the Adata Premium SSD for PS5 1TB is available for $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Although it's not quite a name brand on par with makers of the best SSD for PS5, such as Samsung, WD Black, and Corsair, this manufacturer more than puts the pedal to its metal where performance is concerned.

That's because the Adata Premium is capable of reaching speeds of 6,100 MB/s – far exceeding the minimum recommendations of 5,500 MB/s.

It's not quite the fastest Gen 4.0 drive we've ever seen but does outperform some earlier once-flagship sticks all the same. What's more, there's no need for a standalone PS5 SSD heatsink either, as this one features a low-profile option right out of the box.

The best thing to get your PS5 for under $100

(opens in new tab) Adata Premium SSD for PS5 1TB | $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We haven't seen a PS5 SSD available in the 1TB configuration retail for under $100 before, making this Adata Premium model well worth considering for those on a budget. It's no slouch in the speed department either, as it's rated at up to 6,100 MB/s read speeds, more than enough to match the internal storage drive.



We consider a drive like this to be an essential PS5 accessory. That's because the PS5 only ships with 667GB of usable storage, which can fill up quickly when you consider huge games on the platform such as God of War: Ragnarok and Warzone 2. With this 1TB memory kit, you're more than doubling that storage, meaning more time for the best PS5 games and less time spent playing inventory management data Tetris.

With the Black Friday PS5 deals right around the corner, it's possible that we'll see more PS5 SSDs selling for under $100, but it hasn't happened until now. Now is a great time to make essential headroom. If you don't know where to start, our how to install a PS5 SSD guide should get you up to speed.

