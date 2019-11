So 'phablet' is a word now. Oxford Dictionaries Online has added the horrible phone-tablet portmanteau to its avant-garde internet-friendly lexicon.

That's no reason to start using it in everyday life though.

Other tech-inspired words that made the grade include selfie, srsly, emoji, hackerspace, FOMO, bitcoin and the embodiment of all that is wrong with the internet: TL;DR. Read the whole list here.

