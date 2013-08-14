How famous do you have to be to get Facebook's new VIP app?

Whose hand is that? A celebrity's? Probably

Exactly how famous do you have to be before Facebook will let you use its new VIP app that's supposedly in testing?

A "small group of famous people" are apparently getting the early view of the app - but whether we're talking Michelle-Williams-famous or Beyoncé-famous, nobody knows.

Anyway, it just lets the great and the good keep an easy eye on their Facebook fans and get involved from a sensible distance. We don't think it comes with a goody bag.

