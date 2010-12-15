Google allows you to roll back your Contacts list

Google has added a feature that allows you to restore your contacts to a point in the past – just in case you regret that drunken decision to delete your girlfriend/parents/wife's details.

The new feature in Google Contacts allows you to roll back to an earlier version of your contacts.

"We've added a new feature to Google Contacts that allows you to revert your contact list and undo any mistakes made up to 30 days in the past," blogged Gogle's Amanda Camp.

'Accidentally'

"Let's say you accidentally deleted a bunch of contacts or wiped the contact data from your Gmail account by mistake while syncing to another device.

"Visit Gmail's Contacts section, select "Restore contacts" in the "More actions" menu, and choose the time you would like to revert to."

Of course, you will lose any contacts you have added in the interim, although you could always re-re-restore or…our head hurts.

So, new feature, lets you have a do-over in case you delete something you shouldn't.