BT hires 1,600 engineers to fix broadband issues

BT has announced that it will hire 1,600 new engineers in the coming months to enhance its Openreach broadband service.

The company is expanding its workforce as part of efforts to install new fibre optic lines to more homes and fix faults at a quicker pace.

A particular focus with the new recruitment drive will be ex-service men and women through the Civilian Work Attachment scheme. The company launched a campaign to encourage more women in general to consider engineering jobs.

BT also pledged to published customer service performance reports from this summer onwards.

Regulator pressure

The move follows strong criticism, and the prospect of sanctions, from telecommunications regulator Ofcom, which said it was "concerned about how long Openreach is taking to complete repairs and installations."

The news of the new hires was welcomed by the Prime Minister, David Cameron.

"Supporting business, creating jobs and providing a better future for hardworking people is a crucial part of our long-term economic plan," he said.

"So I am delighted that BT is launching this major recruitment drive for 1,600 engineers across the UK, providing financial security for families and delivering a world class infrastructure for Britain."

Via PC Pro