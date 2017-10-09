Intel unveils 8th gen Intel Core processor family at GITEX

At GITEX Technology Week, Intel announced its new family of 8th Gen Intel Core desktop processors.

This new family introduces the first-ever 6-core Intel Core i5 desktop processor and first-ever 4-core Intel Core i3 desktop processor. For enthusiasts and overclockers, the unlocked “K” processors are back as well and the platform now supports up to 40 PCIe 3.0 lanes for system expandability on graphics, storage and I/O.

These processors are supported with new Intel Z370 chipset-based motherboards. At the top of the product stack is the Intel Core i7-8700K. It is capable of 4.7 GHz maximum single-core turbo frequency. Compared with 7th Gen Intel Core, gamers gain up to 25 percent more frames per second on games like Gears of War 4.

“We are laser-focused on giving the enthusiast community the ultimate desktop experience, from chart-topping performance to a platform that can flex with their needs,” said Anand Srivatsa, general manager of the Desktop Platform Group at Intel.