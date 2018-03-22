Huawei P20 looks small next to P20 Lite in new photos

We're less than a week away from the unveiling of the Huawei P20 on March 27, and leaks are flooding in, most recently in the form of photos of a dummy unit next to the Huawei Nova 3e – which is likely to launch as the Huawei P20 Lite outside China and Middle East.

Shared by Slashleaks, you can see in one of the images that the bezels above and around the P20's screen are slim, with a small notch at the top housing the front-facing camera, and a larger bezel at the bottom housing the home button and likely a fingerprint scanner.

The phone is also seemingly smaller than the Nova 3e, which has a 5.84-inch screen, so if this dummy unit is accurate the Huawei P20 could have a smaller display than that.

The Huawei P20 looks big, but might be smaller than the P20 Lite. (credit: Slashleaks)

Front to back

You can also see the back of the Huawei P20 dummy unit, which is shiny and likely made of glass. It's fairly plain, with the only real details being a Huawei logo and a dual-lens Leica-branded camera.

This being a leak claiming to show dummy unit, it could be inaccurate or outdated, but the design does match images that we've seen previously, including some from reputable leaker Evan Blass.

This close to launch we'd also expect to be seeing fairly accurate leaks, so this could well be the P20's form.

Via GSMArena