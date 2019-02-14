Huawei Nova 4 is available now for AED 1799

The Huawei Nova 4 is now available to buy in the UAE for AED 1,799.

It replaces the Huawei Nova 3, which featured a great selfie camera and was a big hit with consumers selling 65 million units globally.

For AED 1,799 you get one of the first phones with a 6.4-inch punch-hole display boasting 86.3% screen-to-body ratio, 25MP AI camera, Kirin 970 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and Android 9 Pie. That's a lot of phone for the what you're paying.

Audio fans will be pleased to hear that the handset does include a 3.5mm headphone jack, while a microSD card slot allows you to add up to 512GB of additional storage space, plus there's a fingerprint scanner located on the back of the Huawei Nova 4

Triple lenses

One of the key features on the Huawei Nova 4 are the triple rear cameras, with a main 20MP AI camera, a 16MP Ultra Wide angle camera and a 2MP depth sensing snapper for bokeh effects. It offers up HDR support, portrait mode, solid low light capabilities and AI scene recognition.

You'll also find the Super Night Photography mode within the camera app, which uses AIS (AI Image Stabilization) to produce better snaps in extreme low light.

Android 9 is covered in parent firm Huawei's EMUI 9 interface, and Huawei has also included GPU Turbo technology, making the Huawei Nova 4 better at gaming with higher frame rate support and a reduction in jitter rate.

The Huawei Nova 4 is available in two colors; Crush Blue and Midnight Black.