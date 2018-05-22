HTC U12 Plus specs and price accidentally confirmed

The HTC U12 Plus is being announced tomorrow, but someone at HTC seemingly didn’t get the memo, as a testing subdomain on HTC’s website briefly posted specs, prices and pictures of the phone.

The listing has since been removed, but not before leaker Roland Quandt spotted it, and The Verge took the details down, confirming in the process that the HTC U12 Plus has a 6-inch 1440 x 2880 Super LCD6 screen, a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 3,500mAh battery, IP68-rated water and dust resistance, BoomSound speakers and a microSD card slot.

These are all things we’ve heard rumored before, but you can now consider them pretty much confirmed.

Image 1 of 2 Here's the HTC U12 Plus in red Image 2 of 2 And here it is in black

A premium price

The price is one of the few things we don’t know about the HTC U12 Plus but alas the one listed here is for China, with the phone coming in at 5,888 yuan.

That amounts to roughly $925 / £690 / AU$1,220, so it’s safe to say the HTC U12 Plus will have a flagship price, likely to rival phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Huawei P20 Pro, though don’t expect prices to be an exact conversion of the Chinese price.

Some rumors have spoken of models with 64GB and even 256GB of storage, so it’s possible there will be cheaper and more expensive versions available too, at least in some regions.

Finally, we come to the pictures, which are exactly the same as some recently leaked ones, so there’s nothing new here, but as with the specs you can take this as more or less being the confirmed design now, meaning the HTC U12 Plus is set to have a metal frame and a likely glass back, with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and dual-lens cameras on both the front and back.