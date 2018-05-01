HTC U12 Plus shown off in multiple photos

Just yesterday we saw photos supposedly shot by the HTC U12 Plus, and now we’re seemingly seeing photos of the HTC U12 Plus, giving us a clear look at the phone from all angles.

The shots were shared on Facebook by HTC Taiwan News and they match up with what we’ve seen previously, showing a dual-lens camera on both the front and back of the U12 Plus (or just HTC U12, as it might be called), a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and minimal bezels, but no notch.

The back is very shiny and mirror-like, much as it is on the HTC U11 Plus, and as with that phone there’s no 3.5mm headphone port.

In fact, other than likely smaller bezels and the extra camera lenses, the design of the HTC U12 Plus shown looks very similar to the HTC U11 Plus.

Image 1 of 4 The U12 Plus looks to have the same Liquid Surface design as the U11. Credit: HTC Taiwan News Image 2 of 4 The phone looks to have a big screen but there's no notch here. Credit: HTC Taiwan News Image 3 of 4 The sides of the phone are likely metal. Credit: HTC Taiwan News Image 4 of 4 There's no sign of a 3.5mm headphone port. Credit: HTC Taiwan News

It's what's inside that counts

Where the HTC U12 Plus will probably really differ is in the specs, and while this latest leak doesn’t shed any light on them we’ve already heard rumors that the phone will have a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM and both 16MP and 12MP cameras on the back.

Of course, as with any leak we’d take these images with a pinch of salt, but since they line up with what we’ve previously seen they have more than a hallmark of truth.

With the number of HTC U12 Plus leaks rolling in we’re surely close to the launch, and indeed rumors suggest it’s landing sometime this month, so we should get an official look at the phone soon.

