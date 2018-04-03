HTC U12 Plus could land in early May with top-end specs

While some reports said the HTC U12 Plus would arrive in April, more recent leaks point to May, and now another source has backed that up.

According to Focus Taiwan, sources have said that the U12 Plus will be announced in early May. It's a release date that's apparently been chosen to avoid competing directly with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and other recent flagships.

The source also said that the HTC U12 Plus could be the only premium smartphone launched by HTC this year, meaning there's no standard HTC U12 in the works, which is a rumor we've heard before.

Top-tier internals

As for what specs it might have, the sources say to expect a 6-inch screen, a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage and a 3,420mAh battery.

It will also apparently have a dual-lens camera on the back with 16MP and 12MP lenses, and a dual-lens 8MP camera on the front. Those specs have all been rumored before and would all make the HTC U12 Plus high-end enough to compete with the real flagships of 2018.

Finally, and unsurprisingly, the phone is said to feature Edge Sense, which we've seen on the likes of the HTC U11, and which lets you squeeze the sides to activate features of the phone, such as launching the camera.

All of this is just rumors for now, but it all sounds believable, especially the release date, as the HTC U11 was also announced in May – though it didn't hit stores until June.

The LG G7 could also land soon

Via Phone Arena