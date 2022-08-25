HP’s new Dragonfly Folio G3 is suave and sophisticated, but comes with an eye-watering price tag

Audio player loading…

HP has announced the launch of its third-generation Dragonfly Folio 2-in-1 laptop , billed as the perfect machine for hybrid working .

The new luxury notebook is bound in leather-like material and can transition between three different modes - laptop mode, tablet mode and halfway fold - providing a level of versatility that should cover off all professional use cases.

“Work habits and the expectations around work-life balance have changed significantly over the past few years. People want the flexibility to collaborate and create wherever they need to be, and the technology they use is fundamental,” said Guayente Sanmartin, head of commercial displays at HP, introducing the new machine.

HP's Dragonfly Folio G3 is available today at a starting price of $2,379, placing it squarely in the premium price bracket.

(Image credit: HP)

HP Dragonfly Folio G3 specs

The new Dragonfly Folio G3 boasts a 13.5-inch OLED display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 3K2K resolution, and can be customized to house an Intel 12th generation i5 or i7 processor, with up to 2TB of storage. The overall weight comes in just over 3 pounds.

In the box, HP includes the expected charger and documents, but also a stylus that attaches magnetically to the laptop, much like with Surface devices, iPads, and other tablets. As this is a top-end Dragonfly business laptop, the Elite Premium Keyboard and a mechanical trackpad are also included.

When it comes to ports, the specs are identical to those of an M1 MacBook Air : two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone jack. This setup will be perfect for consumers and professionals, but not creative designers, music producers, or gamers.

The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 can handle anything you’d usually ask of a traditional notebook, as well as various tablet use cases. But beyond handling daily workloads in a unique way, this third-generation machine also has built-in AI that can help with a plethora of tasks, including an auto privacy alert that notifies users if someone is peering over their shoulder.