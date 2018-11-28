HP reveals new ProBook PCs for the SMB

HP has announced a new lineup of its HP ProBook 400 series PCs specifically designed to meet the growing needs of SMBs.

The company's new PCs are made for the modern workforce and allow mobile professionals to be productive both in and out of the office.

The new ProBook 430 G6, ProBook 440 G6 and ProBook 450 G6 all sport an ultra-slim design with a precision crafted look. HP's new business-focused PCs borrow design concepts from its mainstream and premium PCs such as an ultra-slim chassis with crisp lines, clean edges and a professional looking natural silver finish.

Narrow bezels provide an optimal viewing experience while a new 180 degree hinge promotes collaboration by allowing users to lay the devices flat to make it easier to share content.

Unique business features

HP is well aware that SMBs require top-notch security to protect sensitive company data which is why its new ProBook series comes enhanced with a range of security features including the HP BIOSphere Gen4 firmware ecosystem to automate BIOS protection and device management capabilities.

The new PCs are also more durable thanks to the fact that they include a stamped aluminium top cover as well as a keyboard deck crafted from a single piece of aluminium.

Support for the latest global 4G LTE wireless technology will allow users to stay connected on the go while optional Intel 8th Gen quad-core processors and Nvidia discrete graphics will enable them to handle powerful workloads. HP Fast Charge will even allow the new ProBooks to recharge up to half of their battery life in just 30 minutes.

The HP ProBook 400 G6 series will be available this month starting at $589 (£458).