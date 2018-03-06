Here’s what the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro will probably cost

We’re getting close to the March 27 announcement of the Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20 Lite, and we now have a good idea of what the three phones might cost.

Reputable leaker Roland Quandt revealed on Twitter that the standard Huawei P20 will apparently cost 679 euros (around $840/£605/AU$1,080), the Huawei P20 Pro will be 899 euros (roughly $1,110/£800/AU$1,430) and the Huawei P20 Lite is said to be 369 euros (around $455/£330/AU$585).

Those converted prices won’t be exactly right, as the real prices won’t be exact conversions, but if Quandt is right about the European pricing then the prices elsewhere should be in that sort of region.

Priced as expected

In which case Huawei’s new range will be pricier than the Huawei P10 range, but should still undercut the most expensive phones on the market, like the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and iPhone X.

This is about where we’d expect the range to sit, so the prices are believable, and there’s now little that we don’t have a good idea about with these three phones, as the specs have extensively leaked already.

If the rumors are accurate you can expect a notch in the screen, dual-lens cameras (or even a triple-lens camera in the case of the P20 Pro), and a range of specs, from the mid-range on the P20 Lite to top-end on the P20 Pro.

Via Phone Arena