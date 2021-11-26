Here are 7 genuinely good laptop deals you shouldn't miss this Black Friday

Black Friday is a day that brings a lot of great laptop deals... and a lot of terrible laptop deals too - trust us, we know. Every year we literally sort through thousands of listings to find the creme of the crop for our big Black Friday deals roundup.

That page is great, but with over 300 recommendations it can be hard to find what you're looking for quickly. So, here are the very best Black Friday laptop deals we've found so far today - seven picks that are genuinely good bang for the buck should you be looking to save some hard-earned cash. We've tried to recommend a nice selection of budgets here, from super cheap to ultrabook, but we think each one is a decent choice in its own right.

Which is the best one? Oof, hard to decide - it's kind of like picking your favorite child, but we'd probably say this Dell XPS 13 for $649.99 (was $949.99). It's not super highly specced, but considering it's an extremely premium laptop with quality built and top-notch screen, we'd definitely say it's a great buy. We also love this Acer Swift 3 for $699 (was $849) at Amazon - an incredibly good price considering this one's got a Core i7 processor.

Too expensive? No worries, we got you. We've also included some super bang for the buck options just down below...

The 7 best Black Friday laptop deals this year

$199.99 1. Samsung Chromebook 4 (11.6-inch): $199.99 $129 at Walmart

Save $70.99 - Samsung makes great stuff if you're on a budget and this entry-level Chromebook 4 is no exception to that. It's not super powerful, but you don't need much for ChromeOS and it's solidly built for the price. At 11.6-inches, it's a smaller machine but perfect for school work or casual browsing online. Being on the light-side makes it very portable too - perfect for the rucksack.

2. Samsung Galaxy Book Go (14-inch): $349 2. Samsung Galaxy Book Go (14-inch): $349 $249.99 at Samsung

Save $100 - Quality Windows laptops on a budget are sometimes hard to find but the Galaxy Book Go is a great choice if you want something that looks super modern and premium on a budget. Its got great battery life, an extremely lightweight 14-inch design, and a 128GB SSD to boot - something these machines often skimp out on. Another rock solid bang for the buck option from Samsung. Note, you can actually trade-in to save even more on this machine but we've displayed the non-trade-in price here.

3. Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $534.98 3. Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $534.98 $329.39 at Dell

Save $195 – They don't tend to be pretty, but Dell's entry-level Inspiron machines do offer near unbeatable bang for the buck if you're looking for a workhorse on a budget. Considering this one's got an 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, it's a real steal if you're looking for a solid all-purpose device for general home or work tasks. It doesn't quite have the panache of the Samsung above, but it's a lot more powerful.

4. HP Pavilion Laptop 15: $899.99 4. HP Pavilion Laptop 15: $899.99 $549.99 at HP

Save $250 - We're starting to get into the more powerful options now with our Black Friday laptop deals roundup with this great HP Pavilion 15. Like Dell, HP make absolutely rock-solid workhorses if you're on a budget and this one in particular comes with an 11th gen Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD too - very, very respectable specs indeed for under $500. We'd particularly recommend this one as an everyday no-nonsense workhorse for professionals.

$949.99 5. Dell XPS 13: $949.99 $649.99 at Dell

Save $300 - The Dell XPS 13 has sat at the top of our laptop rankings for around a decade, only getting better with each new version. This discount is the cheapest we've seen an XPS 13 all year. It's a versatile machine with a 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge display, Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Basically, it's everything you could want from a high-performance laptop for work, school, or just general use.

$849 6. Acer Swift 3 (14-inch): $849 $699 at Amazon

Save $150 - The Swift 3 might be cheaper than the usual suspects from Dell, Samsung, or HP, but it's an ultrabook that can absolutely hang with the best. This particular model with an Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is particularly good for the money if you need something with a bit of power under the hood. While you can use this machine for pretty much anything (aside from gaming), we'd recommend it particularly as a solid no-nonsense machine for work applications.

7. Apple MacBook Pro M1 (512GB, 2020): $1,499 7. Apple MacBook Pro M1 (512GB, 2020): $1,499 $1,349 at Amazon

Save $150 - And finally... we've got what's perhaps the only good Black Friday MacBook deal at Amazon. This upgraded 512GB SSD version is definitely on the pricey side, but the discount here is genuinely solid. The 256GB version also has a $100 discount but we'd definitely advocate the jump up if you can afford it - you'll have way more space for your files and get a lot, lot more for it on the used market should you decide to sell it on in a few years.

Where to find more Black Friday laptop deals

