GTA 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X update includes a must-try graphics setting

A new GTA 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X update is now available which includes numerous improvements, bug fixes, and even adds some new features.

Chief among them is a new motion-blur slider, which lets players turn motion blur on or off. Motion blur has always been a polarizing setting, with some players preferring to have it off completely, while others like the visual effect. The motion blur effect in the next-gen version of Rockstar’s evergreen classic has been a point of contention for some players, so it’s great to see it can now be turned off.

Update 1.56 also fixes an issue that could cause a prolonged load time when switching from Story Mode to GTA Online, which is particularly pleasing considering the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of GTA 5 already loaded far quicker than the last-gen versions.

The PS5’s adaptive triggers have also been tweaked in some scenarios where the effect was too strong, music will now continue to play on Xbox Series X|S when users are in an Xbox Live party, and car shadows have been fixed on for the Xbox version, too. You can also choose to hide activities on the game’s map.

The GTA 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X update includes countless other bug fixes, too, including improvements to stability and performance, fixes for several crashes, and tweaks for various miscellaneous problems some players encountered.

Is next-gen GTA 5 coming to PC soon?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Interestingly, the new GTA 5 update also alludes to a PC version coming soon. According to Kotaku, some players have discovered the update adds next-gen files to the PC version, but they’re currently empty. It means we might see an improved GTA 5 experience on PC in the near future, though those who are comfortable with modding the game can already make dramatic improvements to the vanilla version of GTA 5 on PC.

Despite being released on three generations of consoles – PS3 and Xbox 360, Xbox One and PS4, and now PS5 and Xbox Series X|S – GTA 5 continues to be incredibly popular. The open-world epic still holds up today, and the next-gen version is – perhaps predictably – the definitive version of the game. Thankfully, GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S wasn’t released in a disastrous state like the GTA Trilogy.

With GTA 6 still rumored to be many years away – though thankfully in production – Los Santos and GTA Online, in particular, will continue to attract thousands of players in the run-up to the game's release.