GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X trophy guide: all 51 achievements revealed

GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X has plenty of trophies and achievements to unlock, which means you’ll need to spend a considerable amount of time causing chaos and destruction in the city of Los Santos and in GTA Online.

In this GTA 5 Enhanced Edition trophy guide, we’ve put together a complete list of all the trophies and achievements available in the game, including any hidden trophies which you might want to avoid if you’re planning to stay free of spoilers.

If you have plans to go for the Platinum trophy in GTA 5, then, here’s the full list of every achievement the game has to offer, including the total amount of Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophies you can earn.

Every GTA 5 trophy

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Platinum

Lost Santos Legend - Congratulations! You’re Vinewood’s biggest star!

Gold - 3

Above the Law - GTA Online: Reach Rank 100

- GTA Online: Reach Rank 100 Career Criminal - Attain 100% Game Completion.

- Attain 100% Game Completion. Solid Gold, Baby - Earn any 70 Gold Medals on Missions, Strangers and Freaks.

Silver - 5

Decorated - GTA Online: Earn 30 Platinum Awards

- GTA Online: Earn 30 Platinum Awards Kifflom! - Complete on your path to enlightenment… or not

- Complete on your path to enlightenment… or not Making Moves - GTA Online: Reach Rank 50

- GTA Online: Reach Rank 50 San Andreas Sightseer - Explore all of Los Santos and Blaine County

- Explore all of Los Santos and Blaine County (HIDDEN TROPHY) To Live or Die in Los Santos - Completed the final mission

Bronze - 44

All’s Fare in Love and War - Purchase Downtown Cab Co. and complete a private fare

- Purchase Downtown Cab Co. and complete a private fare Altruist Acolyte - Deliver an unsuspecting victim to the Altruist Cult

- Deliver an unsuspecting victim to the Altruist Cult A Lot of Cheddar - Spend a total of $200 million across all three characters

- Spend a total of $200 million across all three characters (HIDDEN TROPHY) A Fair Day’s Pay - It’s time for a little getaway

- It’s time for a little getaway (HIDDEN TROPHY) A Friendship Resurrected - With friends like this who needs enemies?

- With friends like this who needs enemies? A Mystery, Solved - Solve the mystery of Leonora Johnson

- Solve the mystery of Leonora Johnson (HIDDEN TROPHY) A New Perspective - You played GTA V in first person mode for 15 hours

A New Perspective - You played GTA V in first person mode for 15 hours American Dream - GTA Online: Own an Apartment, Garage and an Insured Vehicle

- GTA Online: Own an Apartment, Garage and an Insured Vehicle Backseat Driver - GTA Online: Direct a driver to 1st place as co-driver in Rally Mode

- GTA Online: Direct a driver to 1st place as co-driver in Rally Mode (HIDDEN TROPHY) Blitzed - You performed a classic blitz play

- You performed a classic blitz play Clean Sweep - GTA Online: Finish a Gang Attack without dying and kill at least 10 enemies

- GTA Online: Finish a Gang Attack without dying and kill at least 10 enemies Close Shave - Complete all Under the Bridge and Knife Flight Challenges

- Complete all Under the Bridge and Knife Flight Challenges Crew Cut - GTA Online: Complete a job as a member of a Crew

- GTA Online: Complete a job as a member of a Crew Dialling Digits - GTA Online: Call for a Backup Helicopter for the first time

- GTA Online: Call for a Backup Helicopter for the first time (HIDDEN TROPHY) Diamond Hard - You cleaned out Vangelico to pay back Martin Madrazo.

- You cleaned out Vangelico to pay back Martin Madrazo. Enjoy Your Stay - GTA Online: Participate in everything Los Santos has to offer

- GTA Online: Participate in everything Los Santos has to offer From Beyond the Stars - Collect and return all spaceship parts

- Collect and return all spaceship parts Full Refund - GTA Online: Kill the thief that mugged you

- GTA Online: Kill the thief that mugged you Los Santos Customs - Fully mod a vehicle

- Fully mod a vehicle Multi-Disciplined - Attain a gold medal in all applicable hobbies and pastimes

- Attain a gold medal in all applicable hobbies and pastimes Numero Uno - GTA Online: Obtain first place in all competitive game types

- GTA Online: Obtain first place in all competitive game types Off the Plane - GTA Online: Complete the introduction

- GTA Online: Complete the introduction Out of Your Depth - You’re gonna need a bigger boat…

- You’re gonna need a bigger boat… Pimp My Sidearm - Fully mod a weapon

- Fully mod a weapon Red Mist - Complete all Rampages

- Complete all Rampages Run Like The Wind - GTA Online: Survive with a Bounty on your head

- GTA Online: Survive with a Bounty on your head Show Off - Complete all Stunt Jumps

- Complete all Stunt Jumps (HIDDEN TROPHY) Small Town, Big Job - You made a big impression at the Paleto Bay Chicken Festival

- You made a big impression at the Paleto Bay Chicken Festival Stick Up Kid - GTA Online: Hold up all 20 Stores

- GTA Online: Hold up all 20 Stores (HIDDEN TROPHY) Subversive - You stole an experimental super weapon from Merryweather… and gave it back

- You stole an experimental super weapon from Merryweather… and gave it back The Midnight Club - GTA Online: Use custom vehicles to win 5 races

- GTA Online: Use custom vehicles to win 5 races (HIDDEN TROPHY) The Big One! - This ain’t no dream no more

The Big One! - This ain’t no dream no more (HIDDEN TROPHY) The Moment of Truth - You have uncovered the truth about Brad

The Moment of Truth - You have uncovered the truth about Brad (HIDDEN TROPHY) The Government Gimps - You recovered sensitive information from a highly defended federal building

The Government Gimps - You recovered sensitive information from a highly defended federal building Three-Bit Gangster - GTA Online: Reach Rank 25

- GTA Online: Reach Rank 25 Three Man Army - Survive 3 minutes on at least a 3 star Wanted Level with all three characters together off mission

- Survive 3 minutes on at least a 3 star Wanted Level with all three characters together off mission TP Industries Arms Race - Purchase McKenzie Field Hangar and win the arms race

- Purchase McKenzie Field Hangar and win the arms race Trading Pure Alpha - Make a profit over your total investments in the stock market

- Make a profit over your total investments in the stock market Unnatural Selection - GTA Online: Complete all 10 waves of a Survival

- GTA Online: Complete all 10 waves of a Survival Wanted: Alive or Alive - Deliver a bail bond target alive

- Deliver a bail bond target alive Waste Management - Purchase the old dock and collect all nuclear waste

- Purchase the old dock and collect all nuclear waste (HIDDEN TROPHY) Welcome to Los Santos - You repo’d a car and raced it through the heart of a sun-soaked metropolis

It’s clear that the only way to get a Platinum trophy in GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X is to sink some serious hours into GTA: Online, which might be a turn-off for those who only play the game’s story mode. Still, if you can find a couple of like-minded friends, GTA 5’s multiplayer mode can be a blast and is definitely worth trying out.

We're pretty impressed by Rockstar's second remaster of GTA 5, and think it's actually worth buying again if you've played before on other platforms.