Google is making sure its ads are actually worth clicking on

In a world where consumers are faced with more advertising than ever before, it can be hard to determine which ads are legitimate, and whether they come from reputable organizations or just ones with deep pockets.

Google reckons that 30 million people interact with its ads transparency and controls menu daily, highlighting a consumer awareness and a desire to learn more about the content they see.

The launch of its new Ads Transparency Center builds on that, according to the tech giant whose operations span countless platforms, by bringing together all the information a consumer may want about a specific campaign or advertiser in one place.

Google Ads Transparency Center

In the Ads Transparency Center, a user can browse things like previous ads run by a specific company, the regions that received those ads, and history including the date it was last run.

Ads Safety Product Management Director, Alejandro Borgia, explains (opens in new tab) how a consumer may want to delve deeper into an ad that stood out to them to learn more about the authenticity and legitimacy of a brand.

This builds on other protective measures that Google has put in place recently, like the requirement for election ads to include an in-ad disclosure about who paid for the ad, and that it comes from a verified account.

While the Ads Transparency Center can be accessed directly, most consumers will likely follow the three-dot menu on a specific ad to see more information. Liking, blocking, and reporting ads are all accessible from here, too.

Precise availability is unclear, however Borgia says that Google will be rolling out the new hub globally in the coming weeks.