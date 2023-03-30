Google is making sure its ads are actually worth clicking on

By Craig Hale
published

This Google tool might help you trust (or not trust) certain ads a little more

Google Ads Transparency Center
(Image credit: Google)

In a world where consumers are faced with more advertising than ever before, it can be hard to determine which ads are legitimate, and whether they come from reputable organizations or just ones with deep pockets.

Google reckons that 30 million people interact with its ads transparency and controls menu daily, highlighting a consumer awareness and a desire to learn more about the content they see.

The launch of its new Ads Transparency Center builds on that, according to the tech giant whose operations span countless platforms, by bringing together all the information a consumer may want about a specific campaign or advertiser in one place.

In the Ads Transparency Center, a user can browse things like previous ads run by a specific company, the regions that received those ads, and history including the date it was last run.

Ads Safety Product Management Director, Alejandro Borgia, explains (opens in new tab) how a consumer may want to delve deeper into an ad that stood out to them to learn more about the authenticity and legitimacy of a brand.

Read more

> These are the best privacy tools and anonymous browsers

> Google Chrome is adding "context" to the internet

> A global ad fraud campaign based on Google Ads has made millions

This builds on other protective measures that Google has put in place recently, like the requirement for election ads to include an in-ad disclosure about who paid for the ad, and that it comes from a verified account. 

While the Ads Transparency Center can be accessed directly, most consumers will likely follow the three-dot menu on a specific ad to see more information. Liking, blocking, and reporting ads are all accessible from here, too.

Precise availability is unclear, however Borgia says that Google will be rolling out the new hub globally in the coming weeks.

Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the electrification of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

See more Computing news