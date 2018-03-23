Get the cheapest ever iMac Pro price - save £343 with our exclusive voucher

The search for a discounted iMac Pro price has been a hard one since launch with no retailers wanting to come down from that £4899 price-tag. Today that changes though as we have an exclusive TechRadar voucher code to smash a huge £342.94 off the price.

To get this cheapest ever iMac Pro price we've teamed up with Premium Apple reseller, KRCS to bring an exclusive 7% off voucher code with TECHRADAR7 for any new iMac Pro on the website. This really is the best price we've ever seen on the most powerful Mac ever made.

iMac Pro | £4899 £4556.06 at KRCS

To get this superb brand new iMac Pro price, simply use the link above or below to head on over to the KRCS site and add the iMac Pro to your basket. Then, click the trolley icon in the corner and instead of clicking 'Go to checkout' in the pop-up, click 'View and edit basket' at the bottom instead. Then enter TECHRADAR7 in the discount code section to receive that epic £342.94 reduction. Note: the discount section at checkout seems to say the discount is only £285.78, but the actual final discount is the 7% off reduction of £342.94 if you look at the final price of £4556.06.

View Deal

This deal is for the configuration with the following specs: 27-inch Retina 5K display, 3.2Ghz 8-core Intel Xeon W processor (with Turbo Boost up to 4.2Ghz), 32GB 2666MHz ECC RAM and a 1TB SSD.

If you'd like to tweak the spec though - opt for more RAM or a larger hard drive and such - then you can still use our TECHRADAR7 voucher code on any new KRCS iMac Pro.