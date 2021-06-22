Get the best PS5 games for less with these Prime Day gaming deals

We’ve seen some great Prime Day gaming deals already, but now a selection of the best PS5 games are on sale, and it’s a great opportunity to save.

Amazon has knocked up to 39% off titles like Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Demon’s Souls, Returnal, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and The Nioh Collection, which means you can get them for a lot less than their typical $70 asking price.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for the best PS5 game deals in your region).

We scored Returnal, Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure highly in our reviews, so we can wholeheartedly recommend each PS5 game. These are some of the best PS5 games available right now, and do a great job of showing off exactly what the PlayStation 5 can do.

If you’re looking to grow your PS5 game library or simply want something new to play, don’t miss these Amazon Prime Day gaming deals before they’re gone for good.

Today's best PS5 Prime Day gaming deals

Demon's Souls: $69.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $20.05 - Don't be dissuaded by its punishingly hard difficulty, Demon's Souls will reward those who are willing to try and try again. This is an impressive saving on this genuine PS5 exclusive.

Swing over to this deal right now Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save 29% on Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition with this great Prime Day deal. The Ultimate Edition comes with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, so you can play both of Insomniac Games' unmissable Spider-Man games on your PS5.View Deal

Returnal: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

A genuine PS5 exclusive, Returnal takes full advantage of the PS5's super-fast SSD, 3D audio and DualSense controller to deliver a truly next-gen experience. Save 29% on this critically acclaimed rougelike during Prime Day.View Deal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure: $59.99 $39.88 at Amazon

Save $20.11 - A fantastic platformer that's a blast to play alone or with friends or family. The game also has online co-op, so you can play the game with your mates online.



The Nioh Collection: $69.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $49.94 - Enjoy remastered versions of Nioh and Nioh 2 in this collection, with support for 120fps gameplay if you have a compatible display. View Deal

This is a great chance to save on some of the best PS5 games before they return to their regular price of $69.99. Don't forget to check out all the rest of the best Prime Day gaming deals we've seen so far.

