Get a Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 graphics card for only $150 right now

Now that Bitcoin Mining is old news and Nvidia Turing GPUs are out, we’re seeing some incredibly low-priced graphic cards.

Case in point: Newegg is selling a Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 with 4GB of video memory for only $149 – that’s almost 50% lower than its usual $279 selling price.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 4GB | was $279.99, now $149.99

For those unfamiliar with the Radeon RX 570, it’s the mid-range Polaris graphics card and it should deliver 1080p gaming performance on par with the $299 (£249, AU$379) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060.

In terms of specs, the Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 features an impressive stream processor count of 2,048 with 4GB of video memory, all clocked at 1,244MHz. Plus, users can easily overclock to their graphics card to 1,255MHz for even better performance.

