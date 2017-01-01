The 13 best horror games on PC and consoles to play right now

Update: It's Halloween weekend and to get you in the spooky spirit, several digital game stores are hosting horror game sales.

If you're looking to draw the curtains, grab some candy and settle in with an appropriately frightening title this Halloween we suggest you take a look at the PlayStation Store and Steam sales taking place right now.

There are more than a few of our favorite games from this list in the sale so this could be the perfect chance to pick them up.

The weather is getting colder, the nights are getting darker and the leaves are taking on a blood red hue. Fall is here, and that means Halloween is fast approaching.

Some of us get into the spirit of the season of scares more than others, but there really is no time of year better suited to picking up the best that the horror genre has to offer. While there are plenty of horror movies out there (and we've gathered together the best of them here) games offer something particularly special in that they put you in the driving seat.

When you're the one holding the controller and making the choices that could mean life or death, every moment is tense and significant. It's a lot harder to laugh at on-screen characters making stupid and cliched decisions when you're the one making them.

We've gotten better at scaring ourselves than ever and games have matured beyond simple gore and jump scares. Though these elements still play an important role in the genre, our approach to horror has more nuance than ever.

What follows are what we think are 13 of the best horror games that you can play on PC and consoles today. We think we've picked an appropriate number. Go ahead and spook yourselves silly.