Sony's PlayStation Vita UK release date pushed to 2012

Sony has announced that it is not going to release the new PlayStation Vita in the UK or the US in time for the Christmas rush, with Kaz Hirai suggesting that it will not arrive until early 2012.

Sony's exec deputy president Hirai confirmed that the PS Vita will not get a Christmas release in Europe or the US, although it will launch in Japan before the end of December.

Brits should expect to see Sony's new PlayStation handheld at some point early next year, according to Hirai, who was speaking in Japan.

PlayStation business a key pillar

"The PlayStation business is a key pillar," said Hirai. "The video-game industry is evolving constantly. My expectation is for the PlayStation business to remain at the forefront of this very dynamic industry."

Sony is trying to make its TV business more profitable, as well as attempting to compete with Nintendo in the lucrative handheld gaming market.

We don't yet know what Sony will be charging for its new handheld whenever it finally arrives in the UK, but we do know that Nintendo has had its own trouble with pricing the new 3DS handheld gaming console higher than it should.

