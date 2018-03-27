Best VR games 2018: the 26 top VR games on PC, consoles and mobile

The best virtual reality (VR) games are no longer very far away. All you really need to do is strap on an Oculus Rift, HTC Vive or PlayStation VR, and boom, you're ready to game. But it's more than gaming; you'll be transported somewhere other than your living room.

VR may be a novelty still, but it's far from dead. While sorting through all the available VR content isn't the easiest task, we want to make it a little less painful for you. We’ve tailored our recommendations to make up for the ostensible VR gaming drought. With so many titles to sift through, we’ve narrowed down our picks to a comparably slimmer 26 best VR games you can play right now.

[Update: The newest addition to our best VR game list is Moss, which follows the plucky heroine Quill as she ventures to save her uncle. This delightful third-person adventure is scaled as if you are a little wood mouse, making for a fun perspective you simply couldn't get otherwise.]

So, dust off those head-mounted displays and keep reading for the most immersive gaming experiences you will ever have in your life. From the team-based Star Trek: Bridge Crew to the action-packed Raw Data, here they are.

