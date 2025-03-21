Get a $50 gift card with this Meta Quest 3 + Batman Arkham Shadow bundle at Best Buy

The Best Buy Tech Fest sale offers the perfect deal for VR enthusiasts looking to upgrade to a newer headset. Right now, you can get the Meta Quest 3 with Batman: Arkham Shadow for $499.99 – and a $50 Best Buy gift card will be thrown in for free (for a total of over $619.99 value).

This is actually the full price for the Meta Quest 3 with 512GB of storage, however, the freebies add more value to what's already considered our best VR headset.

This bundle includes a copy of the VR-exclusive Batman: Arkham Shadow (about $70 value), plus the $50 for the Best Buy gift card. On top of that, the headset comes with a three-month free trial of Meta Quest Plus, Meta's VR gaming subscription service, and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Today's best VR headset deal

Meta Quest 3 with Batman: Arkham Shadow: was $499.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy Best Buy offers a bundle with the Meta Quest 3, a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow, and a free $50 Best Buy gift card for the headset's standard price of $499.99. Even though the headset itself isn't discounted, the freebies included bring the total value of the bundle to well over $620. In addition to the Batman VR game and gift card, the Meta Quest 3 also comes with a three-month free trial to Meta's VR gaming subscription, Meta Quest Plus, and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That's not too bad for our best VR headset of 2025.

The Meta Quest 3 is the manufacturer's latest flagship VR headset and the successor to the Meta Quest 2. We awarded it a full five out of five stars in our Meta Quest 3 review for its big jump in graphical quality over the previous version.

It offers an improved mixed-reality experience and new software that makes VR more inviting and approachable. It also includes Meta's best LCD screen yet with 4K resolution per eye.

If you're just getting into VR or think the Meta Quest 3 is out of your price range, consider the Meta Quest 3S instead. It still offers plenty of value at its price (about $200 cheaper) and shares the same processor as the Meta Quest 3. Just keep in mind that it's not as powerful and doesn't offer as much storage as its pricier counterpart.

You can compare the two with our Meta Quest 3 vs Meta Quest 3S article.