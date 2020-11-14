Finally! Here’s the first 5G rugged smartphone - and its price tag will shock you

Durable smartphone specialist Blackview has announced that it will launch the world's first 5G rugged smartphone via Indiegogo on Tuesday November 17.

The BL6000 Pro will most likely be released before the Ulefone Armor 10 and Oukitel WP10, two other models that have been pitched as 5G devices for outdoor activities.

Since this is a crowdfunding campaign, there’s always an element of risk, but Blackview is a known quantity. Its flagship device, the BV9900 Pro, is our current editor’s choice for best rugged handset.

The first 500 units of the BL6000 Pro will sell for $399.99 - a 42% discount on the official price. For the next 600 units, early bird pricing will rise to $449.99 (35% off).

The following 2,000 units will be sold for $499.99, but will come with a free pair of TWS earphones, and the rest will be priced at $599.99 (and ship with the same freebie).

The phone will come with a Dimensity 800 processor from Mediatek, 8GB of RAM, 256GB onboard storage, IP68 & IP69K & MIL-STD-810G rating, a Sony IMX582 48MP rear camera sensor (with two other cameras) and a Samsung S5K3P9-SP 16MP front camera.

Other key specs include five separate satellite positioning systems, a barometer, fingerprint unlock, NFC and a 6.36-inch FHD+ punch hole display.