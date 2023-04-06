Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters coming to Nintendo Switch with a much-needed update

By Cat Bussell
published

Final Font-asy

Final Fantasy 6 Keyart
(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, which includes modernized versions of Final Fantasies 1 through 6, is set to be released for consoles on April 19. 

The remasters have been available on PC and mobile for a while but will be imminently arriving on Nintendo Switch and PS4. The new release date has been accompanied by a delightful fresh trailer, treating viewers to game scenes and a gorgeous orchestral arrangement of the Final Fantasy series’ central theme. 

The release trailer promises “an experience to bridge the ages” and offers a new generation of gamers a chance to enjoy Square Enix’s classic sprite-based RPGs. It’s an excellent opportunity for anyone even remotely curious to delve into the franchise's history. 

Square Enix has often stumbled when remastering its older games. When Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster launched in 2021, they were notorious for having awful, difficult-to-read text (opens in new tab) due to poor font choice. It’s telling, then, that the first major feature touted in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster trailer is the new, far more legible pixel font. 

Though it may not be to everyone’s tastes, I see the new font as a marked improvement from the old. It does a good job of preserving the classic Final Fantasy aesthetic while maintaining legibility at higher resolutions. That being said, your mileage may vary with any matter of aesthetic taste. Why not watch the trailer below and judge for yourself? 

Humble beginnings

Those first half-dozen Final Fantasy games were instrumental in inventing and popularizing dozens of RPG mechanics that remain the backbone of the genre today. The job system, introduced in Final Fantasy 3, would go on to inform future class-based combat systems. 

In addition to obvious successors to this system, like MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 and Bravely Default 2, we also see similarities to the original job system in the likes of Yakuza: Like a Dragon and even Overwatch 2, which allows players to switch their team composition in a manner very similar to Final Fantasy 3

The first six Final Fantasy games are seminal parts of video game history

Final Fantasy 6 also introduced an ambitious form of ensemble storytelling, reminiscent of modern serialized television like The Mandalorian and Better Call Saul. It’s from this ambitious form of storytelling that Final Fantasy 7 was able to craft its own distinctive character arcs, leading to the success of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the hype around its imminent sequel, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The first six Final Fantasy games are seminal parts of video game history. While possessed of their flaws and limitations, the Pixel Remaster is a great opportunity to revisit these classics and see the origins of widely beloved game mechanics and storytelling techniques, which are now commonplace in the industry.

The influence of these games could be the subject of dozens of books or academic papers and is far too great to account for here properly. What I do recommend, however, is experiencing these seminal games for yourself and with the release of the revamped Pixel Remaster, there’s never been a better time to do just that.

Cat Bussell
Cat Bussell
Staff Writer

Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent. 


Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure. 


Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.  

See more Gaming news