Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth finally shown off at Summer Game Fest

By Rhys Wood
published

Return to Midgar

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth E3 2023
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Summer Game Fest closed with a veritable bang. As part of the E3 2023 announcement period, Square Enix graced us with a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer.

The sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake will cover the post-Midgar section of the original game, opening up the world beyond the walled city for a higher level of exploration.

Judging from the footage shown, the world looks far less linear than in the first game, and just like Remake, appears like it'll take the original's story in some interesting new directions.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available for PS5 in Early 2024.

This story is developing, more information to follow...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Writer

Rhys is Hardware Writer for TechRadar Gaming, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Rhys has a strong love for all things gaming, including everything from triple A blockbusters to hidden indie gems. For Rhys, the highlights of the work are being able to test out top-notch gaming hardware, from controllers and headsets to VR and beyond. When he's not on the clock, you'll usually find him logged into Final Fantasy 14 and Sea of Thieves. Or taking massive Ls in Mario Party Superstars.

See more Gaming news