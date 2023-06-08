Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth finally shown off at Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest closed with a veritable bang. As part of the E3 2023 announcement period, Square Enix graced us with a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer.

The sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake will cover the post-Midgar section of the original game, opening up the world beyond the walled city for a higher level of exploration.

Judging from the footage shown, the world looks far less linear than in the first game, and just like Remake, appears like it'll take the original's story in some interesting new directions.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available for PS5 in Early 2024.

This story is developing, more information to follow...